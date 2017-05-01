Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters tackled a large grass fire in Longwood.

Plumes of smoke could be seen above the Colne Valley at 8pm last night.

Firefighters said the blaze off Thornhill Road was spotted by people at the Fieldhead pub on Quarmby Road in Quarmby .

Crew commander Steve Mosley from Huddersfield fire station said: “It was a large grass fire that looked quite spectacular at first. It covered an area 25m by 25m and was in quite a remote location. The fire could be seen quite some distance away.”

The blaze took two engines from Huddersfield a couple of hours to douse. meanwhile, arsonists set a skip on fire in Liversedge .

The skip was discovered burning fiercely next to Spenborough Pool and Fitness Complex on Bradford Road at 11pm last night.

Luckily it was well away from any buildings so did not cause any damage.