Blind viewers urged to apply for discounted TV licence

  • By

Only 140 blind licences in Huddersfield

A TV licence

Huddersfield residents who are registered blind are being reminded that they are entitled to 50% off the cost of a TV licence.

TV Licensing and Action for Blind People want to make sure anyone who is eligible takes advantage of the reduced TV Licence fee.

There are 140 blind licences in force in Huddersfield.

Nationally, the number of blind concessionary licences has risen by four per cent this year to 41,392.

Lyndsey Warren, of Action for Blind People in Yorkshire, said: “TV continues to be a popular form of entertainment for many blind and partially sighted people, thanks in part to new technologies such as audio description and the increasing range of assistive software for tablets and laptops making it easier than ever to enjoy programmes at the touch of a button. We would encourage those who are severely sight impaired to take advantage of the 50 per cent reduction in the cost of their TV Licence if they haven’t already done so.

