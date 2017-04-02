'We have to handle these opponents better', says

A blind woman who claimed she was unfairly treated by a disability charity has been paid over £3,000 compensation in a private settlement.

Tmara Senior claimed she felt intimidated in the way she was treated by able-bodied colleagues while working for Cloverleaf Advocacy in Dewsbury.

The former part-time worker was made redundant last March which Tmara claimed amounted to disability discrimination.

She claimed a colleague had shouted at her on one occasion and that little effort was made to assist her in finding another role within the organisation.

She claimed the charity sent her a typed letter which she couldn’t read, rather than send an email which her computer can read out to her.

Tmara, of Dewsbury, submitted a discrimination claim but settled before it reached an employment tribunal.

The charity agreed the settlement but did not accept any liability.

Tmara said: “I feel like I was pushed out. It was almost as if everything I did wasn’t good enough, that I wasn’t valued any more.”

Asked why she thought colleagues wanted her out, she said: “I don’t know. I stand up for myself and I won’t take it.”

The former community development worker is happy that the settlement didn’t include a confidentiality clause which means she can now speak out.

Her husband Wayne, a former Moor End Technology College pupil who is also blind, said: “Tmara is proud to have achieved a settlement that does not include a confidentiality agreement.

“She hopes this achievement will encourage other disabled people and unfairly dismissed workers not to submit to such agreements because they enable cover-ups and put other people at risk.”

In 2013 Tmara was paid £5,000 in compensation in a private settlement with Kirklees College over claims she was bullied by a teacher and pupils. The College did not comment at the time.

A spokesman for Cloverleaf Advocacy said it did everything possible to support all 160-plus staff.

He added: “Regarding the issues highlighted we remain confident that our actions have been right. We do not tolerate any incorrect behaviour and take immediate action wherever appropriate.

“This employee was appropriately made redundant in March 2016. A claim of disability discrimination was later submitted and our ex-employee accepted a settlement without proceeding to an employment tribunal and we do not admit any liability.

“We are concerned that such untrue allegations may damage a local charity that is working hard to support people with disabilities.”