A care home has been rated inadequate and remains in special measures following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Blossom Care Home at Ravensthorpe was rated inadequate for safety, effectiveness and leadership and requiring improvement for care and responsiveness following the inspection in March this year.

The home, which provides accommodation for up to 20 people, was previously inspected in November last year and was found to be inadequate with multiple breaches of regulations relating to person-centred care, safe care and treatment, governance, staffing, consent, premises and equipment and meeting nutritional and hydration needs.

On their latest visit, the inspectors found some risks to people had not been assessed and care plans were not sufficient to ensure everyone’s needs could be met safely.

Some care records did not contain information which would enable staff to safely assist people to move while one person who was at risk of choking did not have an associated risk assessment to provide staff with the information they would require to safely assist the person. The inspectors said these concerns had been highlighted at the 2016 inspection.

The premises were not safe and an enforcement notice had been issued by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority. Some work, which was needed to meet the requirements of the enforcement notice, had not been completed.

Some windows on the first floor were open wide, well beyond the recommended limit, and this presented a risk to people. Other building safety works were outstanding such as gas safety and lift maintenance works.

Among their other findings, inspectors said recording of the administration of medicines was inconsistent while there was a lack of staff support, supervision and training. Some staff had not received training in areas such as safeguarding, the Mental Capacity Act 2005, fire safety and basic first aid.

The report also highlighted “continued inadequate management”, regular safety checks and some audits had not been completed, there was a lack of support for staff, the premises were unsafe, risks were not assessed, appropriate records were not kept and emergency plans were not in place.

The report said: “The overall rating for this service is ‘inadequate’ and the service remains in ‘special measures’. Services in special measures are kept under review and further enforcement action may be taken as appropriate.”

The Examiner contacted the care home for a comment but has had no response.