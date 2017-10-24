Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blue Badge holders visiting Kirklees hospitals are having to fork out for parking while those in Leeds and Bradford are spared the charge.

The postcode lottery for vulnerable disabled drivers has been highlighted by new figures released by the NHS.

NHS Digital has published a national audit showing which hospital trusts in Yorkshire charge disabled patients and visitors.

Both Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) and Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust are among the 11 hospital trusts in Yorkshire which charge disabled patients and visitors.

The former runs Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital while the latter operates Dewsbury and District Hospital as well as Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals.

Neither Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs LGI and ‘Jimmy’s’ – nor Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – which runs Bradford Royal Infirmary and St Luke’s – charge disabled visitors.

CHFT’s website says free parking is available to parents who need to stay with sick children, patients attending for chemotherapy or renal dialysis and in-patients who have attended clinic or A&E and are unexpectedly kept in hospital.

Other exemptions apply for next of kin of critical or terminally ill patients.

Blue Badge holders are liable for full parking charges unless they are on benefits – in which case the charges are waived.

At Dewsbury hospital, Blue Badge holders pay a maximum of £2.80 compared to the £6.90 maximum for able-bodied drivers. A similar scheme of concessions for those on benefits is available.

Lesley Hill, Director of Estates at CHFT, said: “Our disabled parking spaces are closest to our hospitals to ensure our services are as accessible as they can be for everyone.

“We have recently created more spaces for disabled users at our sites in response to feedback.

“We have pay exemptions for all our patients, visitors and their families who are on low incomes and who may struggle with the charges.

“All our parking charges – and there is a free 30 mins drop off time – are reinvested in providing the parking services.”

A Yorkshire and Humber Labour party spokesperson said the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt had not followed through on Department of Health guidance which urged hospitals to give free or reduced price parking for disabled drivers.

The guidance published two years ago said concessions, including free or reduced charges or caps, should be available for disabled people, frequent outpatient attenders, visitors with relatives who are gravely ill or who have an extended stay in hospital and staff who work shifts when public transport is not available.

Justin Madders MP, Labour’s Shadow Health Minister, said: “It is a disgrace that Jeremy Hunt has done nothing to tackle parking charges for disabled people, despite acknowledging himself that they are unfair.

“Disabled people often have no choice but to drive to hospital, it’s wrong to target them with parking fees.

“The truth is hospitals are being forced to introduce or increase parking charges because they are desperately short of cash.

“This Government has caused a financial crisis in the NHS, and disabled people are paying the price.”

A total of 139 hospital sites in England charge disabled patients and visitors for parking.

Disabled patients and visitors are charged at 11.5% of all sites with the number of sites going up.