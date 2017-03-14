Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver of a BMW fled after a horror smash left another car on its roof and a woman injured.

Police said the woman driver, in her 40s, was injured after the Mazda she was in collided with the black BMW on Bradley Road.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with reports of head injuries.

They were called following reports the driver of the BMW had "made off from the scene," leaving the car they were in behind.

The road was taped off in both directions on Tuesday lunchtime as police, ambulance and fire services attended.

Firefighters pulled the woman to safety and put her on a stretcher before she was taken to hospital. Police confirmed her injuries were not life-threatening.

Bystanders reported hearing a loud crash and that the car had been clipped by another vehicle.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: "I didn't see it, but I certainly heard it.

"I was at home and came out to see what was going on. I just really hope whoever it is is okay."

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to Bradley Road at 11.55am following reports of a collision between a black Mazda and a black BMW.

"It was reported to us that the occupant of the BMW made off from the scene leaving the car behind.

"Police enquiries are currently ongoing."