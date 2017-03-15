Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A BMW which crashed into a woman in Bradley leaving her badly hurt was a getaway vehicle used in a burglary.

The black car crashed into the 45-year-old woman’s Mazda on Bradley Road before the three men inside fled on foot.

They left the Mazda upside down.

Police now say the car they left behind was involved in a burglary in Fixby just minutes earlier where jewellery was taken.

Three men broke into a home on Cumberland Avenue at 11.30am just 25 minutes before the crash.

The car has since been traced as a stolen vehicle from a house in South Yorkshire.

After the smash the three suspects fled on foot in the direction of Bradley Golf Club.

One is white and he wore light navy blue trainers, dark jeans with a purple top and beanie hat.

Another is also white and he wore a bright blue top and stonewash denim jeans. The third offender wore a navy blue hoody and blue jeans.

The getaway vehicle was described as a BMW Series 3.

Det Insp Mark Walker from Huddersfield CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident in which three men have fled the scene of a collision involving the vehicle they were travelling in.

“The black BMW involved has been recovered for forensic analysis and subsequent inquiries have confirmed it was stolen from a premises in South Yorkshire. We believe that vehicle was involved in a break-in at Cumberland Avenue at about 11.30am that morning.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw three men breaking into the property on Cumberland Avenue, the black BMW fleeing the scene or the road traffic collision.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw three men fitting these men’s descriptions making away from the collision or in the area of the golf club.”

The female driver of the Mazda was seriously injured in the collision and firefighters had to extricate her from the car.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Bradley Road was closed in both directions following the crash.

Anyone with information should contact Huddersfield CID on 101 referencing crime 13170117377.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.