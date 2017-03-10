Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An organisation opened a floating arts centre under a Mirfield bridge on International Women’s Day.

idle women, which initiates and creates contemporary art with women, have turned a tailor-made narrow boat called the Selina Cooper into an arts centre for the next fortnight.

A welcoming took place on Wednesday afternoon and included speeches from participatory artist and creative producer Nicky Bashall and theatre-maker Stella Barnes.

Evening celebrations included food, poetry and other arts activities for women.

“Around 60 women joined the celebrations and the sun came out,” said Rachel Anderson, co-founder of Idle Women.

“Women enjoyed going onboard the Selina Cooper where they made poetry boats and in the evening we gathered together for a celebration of women’s creativity, poetry, knitting, stories and friendships.”

International Women’s Day is an annual celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women around the world.

idle women launched the centre under the Shepley Bridge Marina in Mirfield on March 8 as part of their Water’s Meeting project.

The organisation takes its name from the nickname given to women who worked

on British canals for Inland Waterways during World War II.

The Water’s Meeting project holds workshops and social gatherings in partnership with Creative Scene, an arts commissioning project for West Yorkshire-North Kirklees.

For more information about the arts centre, visit: www.idlewomen.org