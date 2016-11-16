Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former players Mark Lillis, Norman Whiteside and Dean Windass have paid warm tributes to ex Terriers striker Bobby Campbell, who died on Tuesday aged 60.

Ex-Town player Lillis said: “RIP Bobby. Thank you for looking after me when I started my career at Town. Will miss you mate. Our thoughts are with Paula and the family.”

And Norman Whiteside, like Campbell a former Northern Ireland international, called him an “old school footballer.”

Former Bradford City striker Dean Windass said: “Just heard the news Bradford City legend Bobby Campbell passed away this morning. RIP big man, true gentleman.”

Jamie Lawrence, a former Bradford player, said: “A true legend and true gentleman who always had time for me and everyone. My thoughts are with his family.”

Bobby’s former clubs also added to the tributes.

Huddersfield Town posted a team photo and said: “Everyone at #htafc is saddened to hear that former player Bobby Campbell has passed away, aged 60.”

Aston Villa tweeted: “RIP: Sad to hear of the death of Bobby Campbell, who started his career here and went on to make 12 appearances. Rest easy, Bobby.”

Former Wigan Athletic boss Ray Mathias, who signed Bobby in 1986, said: “It’s really sad news because Bobby is one of those people that no one will ever forget, whether you knew him as a friend, a colleague or as a supporter.”

Sheffield United said: “Campbell was signed by Jimmy Sirell and scored a very creditable 14 goals in 43 appearances for the Blades during a little over a year at Bramall Lane.

“Our condolences go out to his family at this sad time.”

Fans posted their own thoughts on social media.

Bradford supporter David Pendleton said: “Bobby Campbell died today. Bradford City’s record scorer, devoured defences and the contents of public houses with equal abandon.”

Sports presenter John Shires tweeted: “Once saw Bobby Campbell having a pint in Lindley an hour before KO at Leeds Road. Asked why he wasn’t playing. He said he was!”

He added: “Very sad news about Bobby Campbell. First saw him play for Huddersfield Town before he went on to become a Bradford City legend. One of the old school.”

Mike Barraclough, a Bradford fan, said: “So sad to hear the death of Bobby Campbell. Quite simply the best centre forward ever in claret and amber. RIP big man.”

Adrian Cowan tweeted: “Now Bobby Campbell was a ‘proper’ footballer... no airs or graces or pampered. Proper old school. RIP.”

Bobby and his wife Paula, who lived in Huddersfield, ran Lindley WMC for many years. Bobby had recently undergone surgery.