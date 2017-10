Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters discovered a body when they were called to reports of a burning car at the side of the road in Ripponden.

Police were called by the fire service to Blue Ball Road at about 11.15 on Thursday morning.

A fire damaged car was found at the scene which contained the body of an adult.

Local roads were closed while the body and the vehicle were recovered.

A police spokesman said a post mortem examination would be conducted and inquiries were continuing to determine the circumstances.