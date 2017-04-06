Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police searching for a missing teenager from Calderdale have discovered a body.

Jordan Sheils, 19, was reported missing after he was last seen at his home in Halifax on Monday evening.

Detectives have since discovered a body and believe it to be that of the missing teenager.

His family has been informed and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Police were unable to confirm the location where the body was found yesterday (Wednesday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers looking for missing Calderdale man Jordan Sheils have found the body of an adult male.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and Mr Sheils’ family has been informed. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.”