Police searching for a missing Huddersfield student have found a body.

Josef Thompson, 22, a University of Huddersfield student, has not been seen since he was reported missing from his Liverpool home on November 15.

Today Merseyside police confirmed a body had been found in woodland within Sefton Park this morning.

The death was not believed to be suspicious.

Josef’s family had been informed and were being supported by officers at this sad time, police added.

A post mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death.

Known as Jo, his mum Claire said last week he was a “kind, gentle person” who “loves music”.

She said: “We talk about anything and everything, his worries, his hopes, his despair, we just talk it through.”