Bodyworn cameras are the latest weapon to be deployed in the war against litter and dog mess in Kirklees.

The kit will be worn by private officers employed by Kirklees Council in a 12-month trial expected to be approved next week. It will act as a deterrent against dog fouling and other anti-social behaviour.

They will also have the power to issue on-the-spot £75 fixed penalty notices.

However civil liberties campaigners have urged caution about the use of the equipment.

Officers will patrol district-wide. Offences for which people can be fined under the new arrangements include: littering, dog fouling, dropping cigarettes, urinating/defecating in public, drinking alcohol in prohibited areas, not having a dog on a lead where required, selling or repairing multiple vehicles on the highway, and displaying and distributing flyers and posters without permission.

If approved, a company will be identified to drive the scheme. It will take responsibility for issuing fixed penalty notices, supply staff, issue tickets and follow up payment.

Any surplus revenue will be shared between council and company – initially for the 12-month pilot in favour of the company.

The council says the option for a 50% discount for early repayment will be axed and the chance to avoid the fine by going on a ‘Good Citizen’ course will also be dropped.

Cabinet member for housing and enforcement management Clr Naheed Mather said the introduction of similar schemes in other areas had led to cleaner streets, a more pleasant environment and lower amounts of littering.

She added: “We have really considered the risks and benefits of involving a private company but feel the time is now right to take this next trial step. My expectation is that we will have the same levels of success as other areas have seen.”

The use of bodycams has been rolled out across the UK in towns and cities including Barnsley, Edinburgh, Nuneaton, Walsall, Wrexham and Bournemouth. In Barnsley 50 fines were handed out in the first week.

Daniel Nesbitt, research director of civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch, said: “These plans could become very intrusive very quickly and Kirklees Council has to be careful about how the cameras are used.

“Whilst it’s encouraging to see a trial is taking place first the council has to be upfront about how often the cameras are switched on and the impact they have.

“Body worn cameras should be a last resort for tackling low level crime like littering and dog fouling”.