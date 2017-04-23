Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A specialist bomb disposal team was called into Kirklees over the weekend.

The army’s distinctive lorry was spotted outside an industrial premises on Low Mill Road in Ravensthorpe this afternoon.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said it had been called in to deal with an old World War Two weapon.

He said: “The occupants of the premises had an old war weapon which sounds like some kind of old bomb brought back by a relative which they thought had been decomissioned.

“But now it is thought it might not be and so photographs of it were sent to the army bomb disposal team who attended at the scene to make sure it was safe.”

Often when police hold a weapon amnesty it can turn up guns and other weapons dating back to the 1939-45 conflict.