Bonfire Night 2017 gets underway this week.

Wrap up warm as the first of many bonfire and fireworks night events takes place at Canalside, hosted by Huddersfield Town FC on Sunday.

Here’s a round-up of events taking place in and around Huddersfield.

If you are organising one we’ve missed, send the details to joanne.douglas@examiner.co.uk and we’ll add your event to our guide.

Sunday October 22

HTAFC Firework Spectacular sponsored by Standard Fireworks

Hosted by Canalside Sports Complex and Huddersfield Town. Gates open at 5pm with the fireworks display commencing at 7.30pm. Pre-purchased tickets: Adults £4 and Concessions (Under 18s and Over 60s) £2. Book here.

Saturday October 28

Lantern Trail & Fireworks Display

From 5.30pm; fireworks Display at 7.30pm.

Lantern Trail & Fireworks Display in aid of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Suitable for all the family, with lanterns, fairy lights and a few surprises to illuminate your way.

Food, drink and stalls will be available throughout the evening and the event will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display.

Tickets: Adults £12; Children 3-16 £6; Under 3 FREE. On sale online until Wednesday October 25, after this time tickets will only be available on the door. Booking is advised via EventBrite.

Friday November 3

Huddersfield YMCA Bonfire and Fireworks Night

Gates open at 6pm, Fireworks 8pm

Tickets: Adults £5, Children 6+ £2.50; Under 6 Free

There will be a bar, food and funfair.

West Yorkshire Fire Service Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza

From 6pm-9.30pm.

The annual Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza will take place at Fire Service Headquarters at Bradford Road, Birkenshaw , BD11 2DY.

Times & prices TBC.

Bonfire & Firework Extravaganza, at The Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall Lane

From 6pm-10pm, hosted by Huddersfield Live and TotallyTipi.

Gates open: 6pm, bonfire: 7pm, fireworks: 7:30pm.

Tickets: Adults £3, Students £2, Children £1.

Funfair & Fireworks at Cathedral House

From 5pm.

Fireworks with a funfair including dodgems, Big Wheel, Twister Ride and rides for under 7s. Plus games, hot food and the coffee shop will be open.

Tickets: £3 if booked online, £4 on the day. Wristbands for the rides: various prices. Book online via www.funfairandfireworks.com/

Firework Evening, hosted by Huddersfield Grammar School

From 6-8.30pm, at Royds Mount, Luck Lane, Marsh.

Saturday November 4

Marsden Football Club bonfire

From 6.30pm. Fireworks at 7.15pm.

Tickets: donation on the gate.

The Rotary Club of Holmfirth Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2017

Sands recreation Ground, off Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.

Bonfire lit at 6.30pm. Fireworks Display 7pm

Tickets: £5 for adults and children under 14 free.

Bonfire & Fireworks display, hosted by Huddersfield & District Round Table and Crosland Hill Bonfire

From 6pm-8pm at The Sands House, Blackmoorfoot Road.

The annual fireworks and bonfire event for the Colne valley area, raises money for good causes.

Fireworks Display, hosted by The Royal Public House, Milnsbridge.

From 6pm, at the pub at 49 Scar Lane, HD3 4QH.

The free event features food and fireworks.

Elland Round Table Charity Bonfire and Firework Display 2017

Hullen Edge Recreation Ground

Tickets: Adults £5 Children £2.50 (under 12s) on the day.

Gates Open at 5.30pm with a smaller children’s Firework Display at around 6pm

The Dance Display to the Fireworks at 6.10pm with the Bonfire being lit at 6.30pm

7.15pm will see the main firework display lighting up the night skies

There will be hot food and drinks plus a funfair for children.

Mirfield Charity Bonfire & Fireworks Extravaganza

Mirfield Showground.

Mirfield Round Table presents their annual Charity Bonfire & Fireworks Extravaganza!

Gates open at 5.30pm for the fairground, the bonfire will be lit at around 6.30pm, and the fireworks will be fired at around 7pm.

Tickets: £4 adults, and £1 for under 13s, pay on the gate.

Penistone Bonfire & Fireworks Display

Penistone Showground, organised by Penistone Round Table and Penistone Ladies Circle and proceeds going to local causes.

Tickets: £5 over 16s (£3 in advance(; unders 16s are free.

Gates open: 6.45pm, bonfire lit: 7.15pm, fireworks: 7.30pm.

Beat the queue and save money – buy in advance online.

Sunday November 5

Shepley Village Bonfire & Fireworks

Shepley Cricket Club, Marsh Lane

Gates open: 6pm, fire Lit at 6.30pm with Fireworks 7pm.

Bar and Hot Food available

Tickets: Adults £4; Children (U12) £2 on Sale from The Black Bull - Shepley, Shepley Paper Shop.

Bonfire Night Warm-up, hosted by Stirley Community Farm

From 11am-1pm at YWT Stirley Community Farm, off Hall Bower Lane, HD4 6RP.

As part of a special Stirley Sunday, get ready for the evening’s fesitvities by making and enjoying marshmallow ‘sparklers’, toffee apples and firework-inspired crafts around the bonfire

Tickets: £6 for children (£4 if a member) from www.ywt.org.uk .

Bonfire Night hosted by Bradley Wood Scout Campsite, Brighouse.

From 6.30pm-8pm at Bradley Wood.

Enjoy a Bonfire and fireworks, with stalls full of food, drinks and treats!

Gates open 6:30pm, fire lit 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm.

Tickets: Adults £4, Children £1 via www.bradleywood.org.uk