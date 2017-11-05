The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bonfire Night celebrations passed without incident as thousands of people celebrated with sparklers, fireworks and pie and peas last night.

Firefighting teams said there were no incidents relating to the festivities across Huddersfield and the rest of Kirklees.

Earlier in the week the Examiner reported West Yorkshire Police would be escorting crews to some call outs over the weekend after a spate of attacks.

Events in Huddersfield took place at Marsden Cricket Club, Holmfirth Rotary Club, Huddersfield and District Round Table at Sands House; Elland Round Table; Mirfield, Penistone, Lepton and Shelley, as well as pubs and clubs across the town.

Amateur photographer Darren Waite, from Lindley, took this beautiful picture of fireworks at Elland Round Table’s event at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground.

He said: “I go to see the firework display at Elland Round Table every year and it is fantastic. I take my images from the top of the hill so you can get the best view and wow!

“It didn’t let us down this year, apart from the rain! I was wet through to the bone and so was the camera but it as all worth it to get this image.

“I can’t wait until next year. Well done to the organisers and Elland Round Table for a great night.”

More events are set to take place tonight:

Shepley Village Bonfire & Fireworks

Shepley Cricket Club, Marsh Lane

Gates open: 6pm, fire Lit at 6.30pm with Fireworks 7pm.

Bar and Hot Food available

Tickets: Adults £4; Children (U12) £2 on Sale from The Black Bull - Shepley, Shepley Paper Shop.

Bonfire Night Warm-up, hosted by Stirley Community Farm

From 11am-1pm at YWT Stirley Community Farm, off Hall Bower Lane, HD4 6RP.

As part of a special Stirley Sunday, get ready for the evening’s fesitvities by making and enjoying marshmallow ‘sparklers’, toffee apples and firework-inspired crafts around the bonfire

Tickets: £6 for children (£4 if a member) from www.ywt.org.uk .

Bonfire night at the Black Horse Pub, Dalton

Fireworks & bonfire plus food and an outside bar at the 15 Briggate pub.

Birdsedge Village Bonfire & Fireworks

The display will take place on Sunday November 5.

It’s free entry with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm.

There will be hot food & drinks on sale at the event at Birdsedge Village Hall.

Bonfire Night hosted by Bradley Wood Scout Campsite, Brighouse.

From 6.30pm-8pm at Bradley Wood.

Enjoy a Bonfire and fireworks, with stalls full of food, drinks and treats!

Gates open 6:30pm, fire lit 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm.

Tickets: Adults £4, Children £1 via www.bradleywood.org.uk