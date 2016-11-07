Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say they still want to interview another suspect following an outbreak of violence at Paddock Cricket and Bowling Club on Friday night.

Youths wearing balaclavas and wielding hammers and iron bars brought mayhem to a bonfire party.

The fighting which left one man with a suspected fractured skull and another with facial injuries involved around 20 youths.

Police arrested and bailed an 18-year-old man following the disturbance.

Club stewardess Maggie Fretwell said the trouble broke out after a man was hit with a bottle in the toilets.

Families with young children were left terrified by the violence.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said: “It is still unclear as to what it was all about. We are looking for a named suspect.”