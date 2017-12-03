Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The groups have been picked for the World Cup 2018 and the dates and times for all England's fixtures can now be revealed.

England will play Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in Group G before hopefully competing in the knock-out rounds.

All the games will be broadcast live on either the BBC or ITV with plenty of England fans dropping everything to watch the three lions play.

Most of the timings work out well for UK viewers with games taking place on weekday evenings or midday weekends - so the need to skip work should be minimal.

Perhaps the best use of 'holidays' could be the day after some of England's big evening games.

The only terrible scheduling news comes if Gareth Southgate's men reach the final on 15 July.

Huddersfield's England supporters will be devastated to learn most of them will be watching Little Mix at the John Smith's Stadium when the match is on.

Below is a full run down of dates and times (BST) when the games will kick off on UK TV. Courtesy of the Mirror.

England vs Tunisia Monday 18 June - 7pm

England open their World Cup campaign in Volgograd. The following Tuesday might be your best option to book off!

England vs Panama Sunday 24 June - 1pm

The second group game for the Southgate's side will take place in Nizhny Novgorod. But who works on a Sunday? There shouldn't be too many sickies being pulled for that one. Although Monday...

England vs Belgium Thursday 28 June - 7pm

What could prove to be a decisive third and final game of the group stage will take place in Kaliningrad. Friday morning could be a struggle!

Last 16

Monday 2 July - 7pm: 1G v 2H Rostov-on-Don (Match 54)

Tuesday 3 July - 7pm: 1H v 2G Moscow (Spartak) (Match 56)

Quarter-finals

Friday 6 July - 7pm: Winner match 53 v winner match 54 Kazan (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July - 3pm: Winner match 55 v winner match 56 Samara (Match 60)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 10 July - 7pm: Winner match 57 v winner match 58 St Petersburg

Wednesday 11 July - 7pm: Winner match 59 v winner match 60 Moscow (Luzhniki)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 14 July - 3pm: St Petersburg

Final

Sunday 15 July - 4pm: Moscow (Luzhniki)

Kaliningrad is one hour ahead of BST. Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, St Petersburg, Saransk, Sochi and Volgograd are two hours ahead of BST. Samara is three hours ahead of BST. Ekaterinburg is four hours ahead.