Felix the Huddersfield Railway Station cat has got a book deal.

Publisher Penguin is releasing the tale about Felix in February.

It tells the story of the moggy who arrived at the station as an eight-week-old kitten and has gone on to amass an international following thanks to her adventures which are published on social media.

Penguin say on the blurb: “Although she has a vital job to do as ‘Senior Pest Controller’, Felix is much more than just an employee.

“Felix seems to have a remarkable ability to save the day time and again: from bringing a boy with autism out of his shell to providing comfort to a runaway child shivering on the platform one night.

“So when tragedy hits the team at Huddersfield, they rely on Felix to pull them together again. But it’s a chance friendship with a commuter that she waits for on the platform every morning that finally gives Felix the recognition she deserves, catapulting her to international stardom.”

Penguin says the book is full of funny and heartwarming stories.

It’s set to be published on February 23 and rumour has it Felix is even preparing for TV appearances to promote the book.

Only this week a portrait of Felix, created by artist Rob Martin, was unveiled at the railway station.

It depicts her as Felix Bronte, a nod to the Bronte connection.