Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It had to happen ... a book will soon be published about Huddersfield railway station’s cat Felix.

The tale about everyday life at the station will be told in the book called Felix The Railway Cat published by Michael Joseph Hardback on February 23.

Felix made headlines when she was given the official title, Senior Pest Controller for TransPennine Express (TPE) in February last year.

Since then she has attracted tens of thousands of fans worldwide, including 99,896 followers to her Facebook page.

The publisher’s promotional blurb states: “Felix The Railway Cat is the remarkable true tale of a close-knit community and it’s incredible bond with a very special cat.

"When Felix arrived at Huddersfield Train Station as an eight-week-old kitten, no one knew just how important this little ball of fluff would become.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“Although she has a vital job to do as ‘Senior Pest Controller’, Felix is much more than just an employee. For her colleagues and the station’s commuters, Felix has changed their lives in surprising ways.

“Felix seems to have a remarkable ability to save the day time and again, from bringing a boy with autism out of his shell to providing comfort to a runaway child shivering on the platform one night.

“When tragedy hits the team at Huddersfield, they all rely on Felix to pull them together again.

“But it’s a chance friendship with a commuter that she waits for on the platform every morning that finally gives Felix the recognition she deserves, catapulting her to international stardom.”

The book, written by Kate Moore, will cost £12.99.

No news yet about a film but ...