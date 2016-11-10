The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield punters may have missed out on the chance to make money from Donald Trump’s election as the next US president.

But Sky Bet public relations director Dale Tempest feels there are some enticing odds available on the next White House race which might help redress the balance.

And following Hillary Clinton’s defeat by the Republicans, he believes another familiar female face could become the centre of attention.

Tempest, the former Huddersfield Town player , explained: “What an incredible victory for the underdog with Donald Trump now president-elect in the USA.

“After the early results were declared and made it look like Hillary Clinton would be elected, you could have backed Trump at 8/1.

“Once again, however, the bookmakers and experts were wrong and the people and punters were spot on.

“It was an exact image of what happened with the Brexit vote.”

Tempest added: “I am not really a political punter, but the one bet which now seems to make sense to me is Michelle Obama at 20/1 to be the next US President after Trump.

“The Democrats will be desperate to regroup and find an iconic figure who can unite the party and the country. So 20/1 Michelle Obama has some real appeal at this point.”