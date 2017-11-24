Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A supermarket giant has been the first to announce it is slashing fuel costs.

Asda has cut petrol prices by 2p a litre as a gesture to customers beginning to feel the pinch with the festive season approaching.

The move takes effect from today (Friday), with petrol reduced to 116.7p per litre, and diesel just 117.7p per litre.

Sean Clarke, Asda’s chief executive, said: “In October, the Asda Income Tracker showed that the average UK household saw a further squeeze on discretionary income. With Christmas round the corner, we know our customers are busy people who want to spend time with family and friends.

“So, we’ve made the simple move to lower the cost of unleaded and diesel by 2p per litre across the country.”

Asda currently runs 310 filling stations across the country, with one at its Bradford Road store in Brackenhall and another in Dewsbury.