Alcohol is to blame for around 2,700 hospital admissions in Kirklees over the last year.

According to the latest provisional data from Public Health England (PHE), Kirklees had 2,691 hospital admissions in 2015/16 year as a direct result of alcohol. This equated to a 17% rise compared to 2010/11 figures.

These admissions are for a variety of reasons including numerous alcohol-related diseases and binge drinking.

Across the whole of Yorkshire, there was an estimated 35,508 alcohol related hospital admissions in 2015/16.

With many hospital admissions traditionally occurring over the festive period, a public health message has been issued by Yorkshire Water and the UK Chief Medical Officers urging party-goers to avoid drinking too much.

It is calling on people to drink a glass of water in-between alcoholic drinks.

The benefits of a 'dry January'

As part of it’s new ‘Course it’s Better’ campaign, Yorkshire Water has declared that the best drink on offer is tap water, as it is healthy, hydrating and will help prevent a hangover.

Susan Gee, Health and Wellness Manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Drinking water in-between alcoholic drinks is a streetwise move that will help you from getting too drunk and embarrassing yourself.

"As alcohol is a diuretic this means that it has the effect of taking water out of the body and can dehydrate and it is this dehydration that causes hangovers the next morning.

"We want people to enjoy themselves but not forget to have a tipple of water too this Christmas to keep the hangovers at bay!”

The UK Chief Medical Officers advise that if you regularly drink as much as 14 units per week it is best to spread evenly over three or more days.

If you have one or two heavy drinking episodes a week, you increase your risks of death from long term illness and from accidents and injuries.