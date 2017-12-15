Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 2,800 of the 999 calls received by Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) last December were alcohol-related, according to figures just released.

The highest number of calls believed to involve alcohol during that month were received on Christmas Eve which reached 155.

December 2016 also saw a 16% increase in the number of calls where the chief complaint was assault or unconscious/passing out – 4,405 calls compared to 3,810 calls in November 2017, although these were not all necessarily alcohol-related.

The news comes as ambulance bosses issue an appeal to revellers to think about the impact of alcohol-related calls on other ill and injured patients across the county.

Stephen Segasby, Deputy Director of Operations at YAS, said: “While our ambulance crews are responding to patients who have simply had too much to drink or have sustained alcohol-related injuries which could have been avoided, they are not available to respond to life-threatening emergencies.”

Traditionally, YAS sees a significant increase in the number of 999 calls on the last Friday before Christmas, which has become known as ‘Mad Friday’.

But with Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year there is the added potential for two Fridays (15th and 22nd) to become ‘Mad Friday’.