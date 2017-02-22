Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A boozed-up burglar from Huddersfield stole £16,000 of rare guitars from a shop in Scarborough – and managed to damage the instruments beyond repair during his ill-fated getaway on a bicycle.

Steven Downes, 57, smashed his way into Guitar Galleries near the Scarborough foreshore, waking up residents in neighbouring properties.

Neighbours watched the unfolding drama through their windows as Downes came out of the shop clutching five guitars which he placed in a bag, York Crown Court heard.

As he set off on his bike, neighbours called 999 and a police car was dispatched, said prosecutor Felicity Hemlin.

They caught up with Downes in an alleyway and seized the guitars, which were scratched and marked so badly they were not fit for resale, added the barrister.

She said the guitars, worth a combined £16,549, had to be written off. One of the instruments was one of a kind and another guitar was only of two of its type in the country.

Ms Hemlin added that Downes, of Southgate, had earlier parked a car in the area into where he intended to transfer the guitars.

He had gone equipped with burglary tools including a screwdriver, torch, some WD40, a lock-pick, Allen keys and a face mask with a skull on. Some of those items were seized from Downes when he was taken into custody.

He admitted burglary and going equipped.

The court heard that at the time of the guitar shop raid at 3.40am on January 16, Downes was subject to a three-year community order for possessing indecent images of children. He also had a previous conviction for going equipped in March 2012 when he was jailed for nine months.

Defence barrister Chloe Fairley said Downes had had a major drink problem for more than 20 years and had relapsed in January after being seriously injured in a pub attack in Scarborough.

She said Downes was “extremely drunk” at the time of the burglary and intended to sell the guitars because he had been struggling financially due to complications over his benefit payments.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said that although the guitar shop owner had been reimbursed through his insurance company, he would “no doubt” suffer financially in the long-term due to Downes’s actions.

Downes was given a 16-month jail sentence, but this was suspended for two years so he could undergo treatment on a sexual-offenders’ treatment programme.

He had been due to undergo the treatment following his conviction for possessing sexual photos of children, but this had been delayed and Mr Stubbs said it was crucial that the defendant enrolled on the course to protect young children who are used in such images and “rid you of your habit of viewing the vile pornography that you have done now on two occasions.”

In addition, the judge ordered Downes to take part in six months of alcohol treatment and made him pay £350 compensation to the owner of the guitar shop.