Massive changes to Parliamentary constituencies have been announced and Kirklees has not been left untouched.

If the plans go ahead they would see the House of Commons reduce from 650 MPs to 600.

Public consultation has now begun and final proposals will not be made until 2018 in time for the 2020 General Election.

Under the proposals England would change from 533 seats to 501 while Wales would lose 11 of its 40 seats, leaving it with 29.

In Kirklees the most eye-catching change is the proposed transfer of Lindley from the existing Colne Valley constituency to the Huddersfield constituency.

But the Boundary Commission for England authors say: “To compensate for this change, we propose to include the Borough of Barnsley ward of Penistone West in our Colne Valley constituency.

“This means the latter is a cross-county boundary constituency between West and South Yorkshire.”

Colne Valley Tory MP Jason McCartney said: “It does appear to be a strange decision to add a ward from another council and another county.

“Lindley is very much part of my constituency and I love representing Lindley and I would not like to lose it.

“Overall, though, there is a real logic to the proposals in trying to make constituencies more equally sized.”

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman added: “These are early days. Lindley is a very nice part of Huddersfield and I will be very happy to represent the people of Lindley.”

Kirklees councillor Gemma Wilson, who represents the Lindley ward, said the changes would wipe away a great deal of history and added: “The Colne Valley constituency was created in 1885 and so Lindley has been part of that constituency for 131 years which is a lot of history and personally I’d be sad to see this change.

Local election count, Cathedral House, Huddersfield. Gemma Wilson.

“I have a strong working relationship with Jason McCartney and I would like Lindley to remain as part of the Colne Valley constituency.”

Lindley Liberal Democrat councillor Clr Cahal Burke said: “The new set of boundaries are currently being drawn on an incomplete electoral register.

“I understand that a fair Parliament requires equal-sized constituencies to ensure more equal representation, this will also require more frequent boundary reviews.

“Lindley has previously been part of Huddersfield but since the 1983 boundary changes the Colne Valley constituency has included the Lindley ward.

“Locally, however, the Lindley ward is part of the Huddersfield District Committee and not the Valleys so we have at the moment some variation.

“It is therefore crucial to have a fair system that does not split up communities.

“I believe that an electoral system should deliver maximum power to the voter, enabling all voters to support representatives of their choice without fear of wasting their vote and should result in elected members that are genuinely accountable to their electors and a representative body that proportionately reflects the opinions of the electorate.”

Batley and Spen, currently without an MP after the death of Jo Cox, will be split with a new Batley and Morley seat created along with a new Spenborough seat.

Batley East and West will join with Morley while Spen will include Birstall, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Liversedge and Gomersal.

Dewsbury will remain unchanged with the wards of Kirkburton and Denby Dale remaining with the three Dewsbury wards and Mirfield.

To view the changes go to www.bce2018.org.uk and to comment on them click on the map.