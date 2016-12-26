Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A review of Boxing Day bus services is taking place.

And people who use the publicly-funded services are being asked to comment as councillors discuss future improvements.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority – an organisation made up of the five councils – is funding almost 90 routes throughout the county today so people could get to work, visit the sales, hospitals, football matches and visit family and friends.

Combined Authority Transport Committee Chair Clr Keith Wakefield said: “This is the ninth year we have funded these bus services and we have developed and extended them from under 20 to almost 90 routes based upon the feedback we have received from passengers through previous surveys.

“We will be analysing the responses to this survey to build a clear picture of how people use the services, what they think of them and what improvements we might make.”

Last year around 55,000 journeys were made on the services which run every half hour between 9am and 6pm.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority wants people to use the survey, which closes on Monday February 6, to comment and offer suggestions for improvements.

Councillors will use the feedback when looking at future arrangements for Boxing Day buses.

Clr Wakefield said they wanted the bank holiday bus services to boost the economy.

He added: “By funding these services to provide people with transport to the main areas where shops will be open on Boxing Day, the Combined Authority is supporting the local economy and jobs, as well as enabling people to meet family and friends, visit people in hospital and enjoy events like the Wetherby races.”

Local bus services running are:

The 81 Huddersfield - Highburton - Scissett - Clayton West Yorkshire Tiger;

82 Huddersfield - Highburton - Scissett - Denby Dale Yorkshire Tiger;

185 Huddersfield - Slaithwaite - Marsden First;

202 / 203 Leeds - White Rose - Dewsbury - Huddersfield Arriva;

229 Leeds - Birstall Retail Parks - Birstall - Batley Arriva;

254 Cleckheaton - Birkenshaw - Leeds Arriva;

301 Huddersfield - Golcar First;

306 Huddersfield - Taylor Hill - Newsome First;

310 / 314 Huddersfield - Holmfirth – Hepworth/Holme First;

324 Huddersfield - Netherton - Meltham First;

328 Balmoral Avenue - Huddersfield - Bradley First;

363 Huddersfield - Brighouse - Bradford First;

370 Rawthorpe - Huddersfield - Lindley First; 372 Almondbury - Huddersfield - Lindley First;

501 Huddersfield - Elland - Halifax First and the

548/549 Halifax - Hipperholme - Brighouse - Rastrick First.

To comment visit www.wymetro.com/news/Boxing_Day_Survey or get a paper copy in Travel Centres from Wednesday.