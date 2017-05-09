Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World champion boxers Nicola Adams and Josh Warrington will be hosting a public workout ahead of their professional fights this weekend.

Multiple Olympic gold medallist Adams and WBC International Featherweight Champion Warrington will be leading an exercise session at Trinity Leeds on Wednesday (May 10) from 5pm to 8pm.

Adams, whose dad Innocent lives in Marsh , will be taking on Mexican Maryan Salazar at Leeds Arena, on Saturday. It is the Leeds fighter’s second pro fight.

Warrington, also from Leeds, will be defending his WBC International Featherweight against Spaniard Kiko Martinez on the same bill.

Adams, 34, said: “This is what it’s all about for me. I can’t wait to fight in front of all of the Leeds fans. The atmosphere in the arena is going to be unreal and I’m sure it will replicate the noise at the Games.

"I haven’t boxed in Leeds since I was 13 years old so this really is a homecoming fight.”

Warrington, 26, said: “I can’t wait to get going again. I’m excited to get back in the ring. Kiko Martinez is a former World Champion and he’s mixed it with the best.”