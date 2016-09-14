Login Register
Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard to bring fighting spirit to knockout event in Huddersfield

  • By

Sporting Dinner with Sugar Ray Leonard

Sugar Ray Leonard (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

One of the greatest boxers of all time is visiting Huddersfield for a knockout event.

The Sporting Dinner with America’s Sugar Ray Leonard is being organised by James Beattie, of Bradley-based seeitnowsports.com, who has brought other top boxing names to the town including the legendary Frank Bruno and Nigel Benn.

The latest event will be on Wednesday, November 30, at the Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top.

James said: “We have worked hard to secure a sell-out name in Sugar Ray Leonard. Personally he is my all-time favourite boxer and this dinner represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to hear Sugar Ray talk about his career in depth. There will also be the opportunity for a meet and greet as part of the evening.”

Regarded as one of the greatest fighters who ever wrote his name into the boxing history books, he won an Olympic Gold Medal before turning professional. He then won The WBC World Welterweight title with a 15th round knockout of Wilfred Benitez.

General view of a bout between Marvin Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard at Caesar''s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 6, 1987. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

Sugar, now aged 60 and living in North Carolina, then went on to win belts in multiple weight classes. He became best known for his high-profile bouts with Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns, and the fights are remembered as the last great era of Championship Boxing.

All guests will enjoy a three-course meal and live music. The event will also include fundraising for the Kirklees Mayor’s Charity, the Royal British Legion.

Tickets range in price from £60 Standard to £150 Platinum, plus a £2.95 booking fee.

For all tickets and event information, go to www.seeitnowsports.com or phone James on 07531 286977.

1 of 4

