A boy has died after what was described as a “medical episode” at a house in Batley.

The boy was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a house on Woodfield Avenue on Staincliffe Estate yesterday afternoon (Weds).

Local residents reported seeing several police cars, as well as an ambulance and helicopter, throughout yesterday evening.

The age of the boy has not been released but police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Woodfield Avenue at just before 5pm yesterday to a report a young male child had suffered a medical episode.

“The child was taken to hospital where he later died.

“Partner agencies and authorities are supporting the boy’s family. Police are not treating the death as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”