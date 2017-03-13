Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A boy has been injured in a road traffic collision in Mirfield town centre.

It is believed he was hit by a vehicle on Huddersfield Road as its junction with Station Road shortly after 4pm today.

Police said they were contacted by the ambulance service at 4.17pm.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the the boy had suffered a leg injury and was treated at the scene.

The age of the boy and the extent of his injuries have not been disclosed.

Residents who commented on Facebook group Mirfield Matters said the incident had taken place near to Speights Lighting. Witnesses said the injured boy was sitting up and talking while being treated.

The incident has caused some traffic congestion in the area.