Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a Tesco Express of cash armed with a handgun and knives.

The pair, aged 14 and 16, were held along with a 21-year-old man following a hold-up at the Tesco store on New Hey Road at Marsh.

Police were called to the store at 11.18pm on Wednesday night.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Three males wearing hooded tops and face coverings entered the store armed with what is believed to be knives and a handgun.

“They subsequently made away with a quantity of cash.”

A police helicopter was scrambled along with police dog handlers to conduct a search which centred on the Edgerton Road area.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson said: “Following our enquiries and the assistance of the NPAS helicopter, a 14-year-old male, a 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old man were arrested.

“All remain in custody on suspicion of robbery.

“I would like to appeal for any witnesses who saw anyone running from the scene wearing dark clothing to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Following the incident Det Insp Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, tweeted his thanks to the police helicopter, CID staff and dog handlers for working together on the inquiry.