Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Boys 'increasingly targets for sexual abuse in Kirklees'

  • Updated
  • By

Number of girls and boys at risk is rising, meeting told

Huddersfield Town Hall.

The number of boys at risk from being sexually exploited in Kirklees is rising, councillors have been told.

The total number of boys and girls currently considered at risk is 73, a rise which may be linked to greater awareness and improved services.

A meeting of the council heard calls for an independent inquiry into historic child abuse in Kirklees as councillors debated the authority’s role in tackling abuse in the light of scandals in Rotherham and elsewhere.

Councillor Erin Hill, Cabinet member for Family Support and Child Protection, said a Dewsbury-based team of police and social workers was developing a ‘mapping’ strategy to help understand the relationship between young people and perpetrators.

Clr. Erin Hill - Kirklees Council Cabinet Member - Family Support & Child Protection.

A new detective sergeant joined the team in May to focus on the ‘mapping’ exercise which would aim to identify the locations where young people might be targeted by would-be abusers.

Clr Hill said the number of at-risk referrals for child sexual abuse was up and the authorities were dealing with more boys who had been identified as being at risk from grooming.

“It is notoriously under-reported,” said Clr Hill.

“Perpetrators are finding new ways to hide and young people are sometimes too scared to come forward.”

She said the Dewsbury hub was also dealing with issues around forced marriage and human trafficking.

The meeting was told ‘collaborative working’ between agencies had led to Operation Tendersea, the arrest of 43 alleged perpetrators of historical child sexual abuse in Kirklees.

Clr Hill said work in schools was vital.

In October, 10 local secondary schools will host a performance of Chelsea’s Choice about the impact of sexual abuse. It is anticipated more victims may come forward having seen the play.

Clr Hill added: “I think we have to be open that child sexual exploitation does happen in Kirklees. I don’t think we can ever stand still as perpetrators are always going to change their methods.”

Clr Nigel Patrick called for an independent inquiry into why police and the council had previously failed to act on local child abuse
allegations.

Kirklees Council Conservative member Nigel Patrick.

He said: “People who have been affected will see the police and council as the people that let them down. I think what is needed is an independent inquiry along the lines of (Professor Alexis) Jay or (Louise) Casey to find out what went wrong, to find out why these people were not helped in the past.”

Clr Musarrat Khan said that the rising number of cases locally could be seen as a measure of success in identifying new victims.

Today's top stories

Bizarre scenes amid the M62 congestion Latest from the court rooms Video of man hit by lightning Seatbelt may have saved crash victim
1 of 4

Previous Articles

MP Barry Sheerman: Police and council ignored Huddersfield sex abuse claims eight years ago

He hits out at police and Kirklees Council over failure to take allegations seriously

Related Tags

People
Nigel Patrick
Places
Kirklees
Dewsbury

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. M62
    Why did the chicken cross the M62? Long delays on motorway after crash near Cleckheaton
  2. Huddersfield
    Huddersfield man Chris Wilks lands the Seabrook crisp taster job - and this is what he'll get!
  3. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alan Starling says life was saved by routine health check
  4. Holmfirth
    WATCH: Man thrown off his feet after being struck by lightning watching the storm in Holmfirth
  5. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Court briefs: Stealing mobile phones, causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and drink driving

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent