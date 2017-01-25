Stunning blue sky over the Colne Valley in January

Brace yourself for the coldest night of the winter tonight.

After an icy week so far, temperatures are set to dip as low as -4C across Huddersfield with what threatens to be a hard frost.

While it’s been a frosty start for most people all week, tonight will see the wind get up adding to the chill effect.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said: “A batch of cold air is coming down from the continent, similar to the one which came from Western Russia last week.

“The air is cold and dry and the wind will make for a penetrating frost.

“We are looking at the coldest night of the winter so far and while there may not be too much white frost around, because the air is so dry, it will be a hard frost.”

Paul said that tomorrow the wind chill factor would keep temperatures hovering around freezing all day.

“We’ll be lucky if the temperatures rise much above zero,” he said. “There could also be a dusting of snow but we are only talking about a few flurries.”

Paul said there was a chance of sleet or snow showers over the weekend with next week turning unsettled.