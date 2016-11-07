Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield could be waking to snow on Wednesday morning, as the Met Office issue warnings for across West Yorkshire.

A yellow warning has been issued as meteorologists predict temperatures will plummet and rain will turn to snow across parts of Northern England on Tuesday afternoon.

The Met Office’s website says there is potential for snow to settle in the region overnight on Tuesday, particularly in hilly areas.

It has issued a yellow weather warning for West Yorkshire for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As much as 8cm could settle in some parts, with double that predicted for high areas over 300m above sea level.

However, weather watchers said the forecast was still overshadowed by a “good deal of uncertainty”.

Snow last visited Huddersfield in April this year, while heavy snowfall in March forced dozens of schools to close.