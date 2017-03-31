Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police were called after a man threatened to burn down a 999 operator’s home – then posted a picture of a sword on Facebook.

Police swooped on Anthony Sheen’s Bradley home following the alarming conversation on March 15 in which he also made threats to murder members of the public.

They received a second call about the post on the social networking site.

The picture showed a man holding the two-and-half foot long blade, with the words: “What a sword this is...Police are going to get it!”

Anthony Sheen pleaded guilty to sending by means of a public communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the 29-year-old was suffering from deteriorating mental health after failing to take his medication for the week prior to the offence.

Police attended at his home in Elder Road at 8.30pm.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told magistrates that a female 999 operator had alerted them to a phone call she had received from Sheen.

He said: “He’d threatened to murder members of the public and the call handler said he told her that he would find her and burn her house down.

“He also threatened that when police came they were going to get it.”

Magistrates heard that as police were directed to his home, a call was received from Sheen’s brother who was concerned about the Facebook post.

Mr Wills said: “When officers arrived at his address they waited for their colleagues from the armed response unit to attend due to the fear that he had a weapon.

“While they were waiting in their vehicle, the defendant approached and said: “Are you looking for me?”

Sheen was arrested and the armed officers were stood down due to no weapons being found on him.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that his client’s background was sad and traumatic.

As a child he witnessed domestic violence in his home and suffered from a host of mental health issues including personality disorder, psychosis, schizophrenia and depression.

Mr Slawinski told magistrates that his client recently suffered a decline in his mental health and not taken his medication for around seven days when he called police.

He said: “He was hearing voices, rang 999 for help and made these comments.

“The operator was professional and tried to calm him down.

“He accepts he made distressing comments but it was a manifestation of his condition.

“He doesn’t recollect posting the Facebook picture but admits he did it. The item belongs to his friend and has been seized by police.”

Magistrates sentenced Sheen to a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and ordered him to pay £85 court costs.