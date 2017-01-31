Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 51-year-old man who started using cannabis as pain relief after being attacked has been given a suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving.

Calford Bent had just bought four ounces of the drug when police officers in Bradford tried to pull over the car he was driving.

But Huddersfield man Bent drove off along Horton Grange Road and during the pursuit which followed he ran red lights and overtook a number of vehicles causing other motorists to take evasive action.

As he drove through an estate at Horton Bank Top Bent went over speed bumps at 50mph before he tried to squeeze his vehicle past a parked van in a back alley.

Bent fled on foot after abandoning the Citroen C2 and a member of the public saw him dumping a carrier bag in a wheeled bin before he was arrested in the Ascot Drive area.

After his arrest Bent, of Bradley Road, Bradley, said he had panicked because he had just bought the cannabis, which was found in the bin.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Tues) that Bent had been attacked after he intervened in an altercation outside his home and he had used cannabis “teabags” to help with ongoing pain.

The court heard that Bent, who had been out of trouble since 2001, had admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and possession of cannabis.

Judge Neil Davey QC said the incident two days after Christmas had involved a sustained period of dangerous driving but, mercifully, no-one was injured.

After taking account of mitigating factors Judge Davey decided to suspend Bent’s six-month jail sentence for a year and he ordered the defendant to do 100 hours unpaid work for the community.

Bent has also been banned from driving for a year and he must take an extended driving test before being able to lawfully drive again.