A former Post Office is now delivering up fresh sandwiches and hot drinks instead of letters and parcels in Bradley.

The Old Post Office cafe in Brooks Yard on Bradley Road launched this month and is already proving popular with its hearty English breakfast a firm favourite with regulars.

Former dinner lady Tracy worked at Mirfield Grammer School for the last two years and was always keen to run her own cafe.

So when she noticed the Post Office was up for rent she went to check out the premises.

Tracy said: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while now, and it was just a case of finding the right location and premises.

“The Post Office building came up and I went to look around and it just felt right.

“There’s nothing like it around there and there’s parking.

“Once we took it on, it was obvious to keep the Post Office name as it still has the post box outside and everyone knows it as The Old Post Office.”

Tracy’s husband Paul is a delivery driver for Maughan’s bakery in Mirfield so they already knew where they could source great baked goods.

“We’re not just doing sandwiches,” Tracy continued.

“We do a special, which last week was cottage pie, and we also do fresh cakes.”

The Old Post Office Cafe is open Monday to Saturday 7.30am to 2pm at Brooks Yard, Bradley.