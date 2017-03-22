Baby Alfie Moore who was born on the same day as

Businessman Jason Bebbington felt a surge of pride when he took delivery of his brand new £32,500 Jaguar XE.

But the Birkby company boss has been left deflated by a catalogue of faults which have taken the car off the road seven times in just 13 months.

Jason, 46, who runs precision engineering firm HPE Ltd, in Ashton-under-Lyne, bought the gleaming motor from Stockport-based Jaguar Land Rover dealer Guy Salmon in February, 2016.

Since then, it has needed a new SP card for the sat-nav and repairs for an oil leak in the engine. The carpets in the front seat foot wells have come unstuck and the clips on the sills running below the offside doors broke off, causing the sills to come away.

A poorly fitting boot meant the bottom edge of the boot caught against the top of the bumper whenever it was opened or closed, causing paintwork to be chipped. There were also problems with the in-car phone and starting the engine on cold mornings. Even the dashboard clock loses time over a four-week period.

Jason said: “The customer service I have received has been poor to say the least. My experience has been a troubled one. Buying such a high-class vehicle filled me with a sense of excitement and achievement. Now I spend every week wondering what will go wrong with it next.”

Jason was prompted to contact the Examiner after reading about the problems faced by retired couple Trevor and Ann Heley with their £44,000 Range Rover Evoque. The Fixby couple have resorted to putting stickers on the car reading: “Range Rover Evoque – this is the worst car purchase I have ever made. Be warned!”

Jason said he had complained several times to the Stockport dealer and asked for compensation for all the time he had to spend away from work getting his car to and from the garage.

“They sent an email to me with an offer of £300,” said Jason. “I sent a very stiff e-mail back saying it was unacceptable. Most customers would ask to exchange the vehicle. I am a reasonable guy, but this is a disgrace.”

A Jaguar Land Rover spokesperson said: “While we cannot comment on an individual case, customer satisfaction is an absolute priority for Jaguar Land Rover and we hope to find a resolution. We aim to deliver the safest and finest quality vehicles to our customers while providing the best possible service.”