Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While you’re cracking into your chocolate eggs over Easter, food boffins are devising the next big thing – a savoury Branston pickle egg.

Food firm Branston are hoping to bring out the Branston Briem Egg – if people like the sound, never mind the taste, of it.

Branston say the new delicacy will be the “cream of eggs.”

This egg has a cheddar shell surrounding a soft brie middle with tangy Branston pickle oozing out of the centre.

You can already buy the Marmite chocolate egg and this is likely to be another you will either love or loathe.

You can buy Marmite and Pot Noodle flavoured Easter eggs

Thousands of people have responded to Branston’s idea on Facebook with a resounding thumbs-up.

Darren Young posted: “I’ve been hollowing out cheese for years and whacking a load of Branston Pickle inside so the answer Branston is absolutely yes!

“What’s taken you so long? Let’s get these puppies on the shelves and feed the country with this goodness of a cheese and pickle Easter sensation. Let’s make it happen.”

Yvonne White said: “OMG! This needs to be a real thing – by next Easter! Not everyone wants a chocolate egg. Come on Branston. Be like Nike – Just Do It!”