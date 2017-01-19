The video will start in 8 Cancel

Darcey Fletcher was dying from an undiagnosed brain tumour when her mother Chrissy recognised the symptoms and rushed her to hospital.

The warning signs were there, but it took vital information on a card issued by The Brain Tumour Charity for Chrissy to see what doctors had missed.

Now eight-year-old Darcey, of Clayton West, is well on the road to recovery after surgeons removed a tumour the size of an orange. She had been a week away from death.

The close call has prompted Chrissy to give her backing to HeadSmart, a UK-wide campaign launched this week to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of childhood brain tumours, which kill one child every three days.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that if I hadn’t seen the HeadSmart card, my little girl wouldn’t be here today. It saved her life,” said Chrissy.

“We know from our own experience how important it is for doctors and parents to recognise when a child may have a brain tumour.

“Now I’m backing the campaign because I want to save other families going through the same nightmare of nearly losing their child.”

In November 2014, Darcey had been ill for a week with headaches. Chrissy took her to a GP who prescribed tablets for migraines.

But five days later, Darcey was crying in pain from her headaches and Chrissy and husband Ian took her to Barnsley Hospital.

She had tests, but doctors again said it was a virus or migraines, and suggested she had her eyes tested.

Next morning, Chrissy took Darcey to an optician in Skelmanthorpe, who gave her the HeadSmart symptoms card.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw she had every single symptom bar one – epilepsy,” said Chrissy.

The couple immediately took Darcey to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where an MRI scan revealed an orange-sized brain tumour. #

She had emergency surgery to drain fluid on her brain, then later an operation to remove the tumour.

“We were told that without surgery, she would have died within a week,” said Chrissy.

“It felt surreal, like it was happening to someone else.

“I just wanted to break down but didn’t want Darcey to see me crying.”

Darcey was back at home for Christmas with her brothers Lewis, 18, Luke, 15 and sister Brooke, 13.

“I can’t thank The Brain Tumour Charity and the optician enough – that little HeadSmart card saved Darcey’s life,” said Chrissy.

Now the Kaye’s First School pupil is doing well and has scans every six months.

The HeadSmart campaign includes a website headsmart.org.uk as well as the pocket-sized symptoms cards, which list the warning signs of a brain tumour in babies, children and teenagers. The most typical symptoms include:

Persistent or recurring vomiting

Persistent or recurring headaches

Balance / co-ordination problems / walking problems

Blurred or double vision

Poor balance and co-ordination

Abnormal eye movements

Abnormal head position

Fits or seizures

Behavioural changes, especially tiredness

Increasing head circumference in babies

Delayed puberty in teenagers

Hayley Epps, campaign manager for The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 in the UK – and Darcey’s story shows that there still needs to be much more awareness about symptoms.

“HeadSmart has two aims: to save lives and reduce long-term disability by bringing down childhood brain tumour diagnosis times.

“Relaunching the campaign will help us to achieve that goal by alerting more healthcare professionals, parents and young people to the signs and symptoms of the disease.”