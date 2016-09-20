Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Brave fundraisers go bald to raise cash!

  • By

Nearly £1,800 for charity helping mum and daughter

In the hot seat at the Brave The Shave event

A group of fundraisers had a very close shave for charity – and have so far raised nearly £1,800.

Mum-of-three Jo Sellers organised a Brave the Shave event at St Mary’s Church, Honley, to boost the coffers of Macmillan Cancer Care.

Macmillan is a charity close to her heart because it is supporting both her and her mum, Barbara Elvy, who has been diagnosed with bowel cancer

Barbara has had surgery four times and is now undergoing her second round of chemotherapy, and Jo is amazed at how supportive Macmillan has been to both her and her mum.

Jo Sellers with her children eight-year-old Jack, Jessica, four, and Molly, five

She said: “To be honest, I don’t know how we would have coped without them – they have been magnificent.”

Jo, 33, of Honley, said there was a fabulous turnout to Brave the Shave.

“Five of us had our heads shaved, and men braved the wax so now they have very smooth legs and backs,” she said. “Mum managed to attend and cut my hair off. Prayers were definitely answered. I am feeling so blessed.”

Music was provided by the Prodigal Sons, and local businesses gave their support.

Jo Sellers with mum Barbara Elvy

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Are you looking for engineering apprentices? Kirklees College needs you!

Kirklees College is appealing for firms in the Colne and Holme valleys to take on eager and willing engineering apprentices

Related Tags

Places
Honley

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Council
    Grieving widower told by Kirklees Council: 'Your wife left you' when she'd actually died
  2. Lindley Moor
    Enforced clean up suits eccentric Jake Mangel-Wurzel down to the ground
  3. Kirklees
    Sick thugs slash horses in field in Shepley
  4. Kirklees Council
    Huddersfield's HD One ski slope is a step closer as Kirklees Council set to agree £4m loan
  5. Dewsbury
    Woman threatened by man in Dewsbury after he blocked her path

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent