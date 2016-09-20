Brave fundraisers go bald to raise cash!

In the hot seat at the Brave The Shave event

A group of fundraisers had a very close shave for charity – and have so far raised nearly £1,800.

Mum-of-three Jo Sellers organised a Brave the Shave event at St Mary’s Church, Honley, to boost the coffers of Macmillan Cancer Care.

Macmillan is a charity close to her heart because it is supporting both her and her mum, Barbara Elvy, who has been diagnosed with bowel cancer

Barbara has had surgery four times and is now undergoing her second round of chemotherapy, and Jo is amazed at how supportive Macmillan has been to both her and her mum.

Jo Sellers with her children eight-year-old Jack, Jessica, four, and Molly, five

She said: “To be honest, I don’t know how we would have coped without them – they have been magnificent.”

Jo, 33, of Honley, said there was a fabulous turnout to Brave the Shave.

“Five of us had our heads shaved, and men braved the wax so now they have very smooth legs and backs,” she said. “Mum managed to attend and cut my hair off. Prayers were definitely answered. I am feeling so blessed.”

Music was provided by the Prodigal Sons, and local businesses gave their support.