A nurse has been hailed a hero after she alerted police to a drink driver on the streets of Huddersfield – and followed him until he was arrested.

Maria Garnett was on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield on Thursday night when the man pulled out in front of her and began driving erratically.

Immediately suspicious and concerned he could hurt someone, Maria followed him through the Cooper Bridge traffic lights and along Leeds Road. The driver even carried on driving after he crashed into bollards near the Volkswagen garage and got out to inspect his flat tyres.

Maria, 44, of Mirfield, said: “He was all over the place. Driving really slow at about 20mph then suddenly speeding up to 50mph. He was swerving and driving on the wrong side of the road at times.

“It was obvious he was either on drink or drugs and I couldn’t have lived with myself if I knew he’d hurt someone.”

Maria called 999 and directed police to the car, then continued to follow him for 20 minutes before officers eventually pulled him over.

“He crashed into the central reservation at one point and I could see he had two flat tyres on the driver’s side. He got out to inspect them and I could see he was swaying. Then he just got back in and carried on.

“He turned right up Deighton Road and I followed him. He was on the wrong side of the road and nearly crashed into several oncoming and parked cars.

“He could have killed someone.”

Police eventually caught up with the car and a man was arrested in the Brackenhall area. Officers thanked Maria for her help.

She added: “I could not just leave this guy to destroy someone’s life and go home. I gave the police call handler directions and street names throughout the journey and told them what he was doing.

“I’m so glad we managed to get him off the roads. I’m definitely in the wrong job!”