A brave teenager refused to hand over his phone despite being threatened with a BB gun in an attempted robbery.

The 18-year-old was approached by another man around the same age on playing fields in Salendine Nook on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred on a small playing field between Goldington Avenue and New Hey Road at 2.50pm.

The suspect asked for the time before demanding the victim empty his pockets and hand over his phone.

West Yorkshire Police said the man appeared to be carrying a BB gun behind his leg and threatened the victim, who refused to hand over his property.

The suspect then walked away.

He has been described as a male aged approximately 18, of slim build and Asian ethnicity. He had a moustache and was wearing a dark-coloured puffa jacket with the hood up with tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170137295.