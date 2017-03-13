Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for 12 months for burgling a flat in Dewsbury .

Michael Boddy, 26, was previously convicted of the offence by a jury at Leeds Crown Court and appeared on Monday for sentence.

The court heard the occupier of the flat in Sussex Walk left it locked and secure on July 3 last year and returned to find it had been burgled.

Entry had been gained through a window which had previously been boarded up and the wires to the intruder alarm had been disconnected.

The jury heard a search had been made in the living room and bedroom, two mobile phones, jewellery and cash were taken as well as the key to the occupant’s car.

His Vauxhall Corsa was driven away but Boddy was acquitted of its theft.

He denied he was responsible for the burglary and claimed he might have left his fingerprints at the premises when he was partying there in the past.

Jailing Boddy, 26, of Hazel Avenue, Chickenley, Judge James Spencer QC told him: "You were convicted on the clearest evidence by the jury of this offence. Burglary is a serious matter."

He said there was no mitigation since Boddy had chosen not to own up to what he had done.