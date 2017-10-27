Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business is counting the cost after a thief kicked through a hole in the roof in order to break in and steal cash, booze and vaping oils.

Imran Safdar, whose 62-year-old father Mohammad has run the Premier Convenience Store in Lockwood Road, Huddersfield, for 30 years, said CCTV footage shows the raider hanging about outside the former post office for several minutes from 3.45am.

He then smashed a hole through the roof before entering through a suspended ceiling into the shop and brazenly spent the next 20 to 30 minutes wandering around gathering goods.

CCTV shows him still in the shop at 4.20am. He was dressed in a grey hoodie, grey bottoms, and was of slim build.

Mr Safdar, 39, who discovered the break-in when he arrived at the store at 7.15am, is now appealing for witnesses.

“I walked in the store as normal, noticed the hole and then quite a mess around the counter.

“The ceiling tiles had fallen down and some of the till equipment was on the floor. We have got CCTV images of the suspect although it’s clear that he has tried to avoid the cameras.

“At 3.45am he was walking around the area. He’s approached the building from the street avoiding the camera and broken in through the roof tiles.

“Then he’s climbed onto the suspended ceiling and broken through behind the counter. He must be quite a slim chap because the gap where he has broken in is quite tiny.

“He was in the store for a good half an hour with a torch. He took lots of change and notes, some premium liquor and vaping oils. It’s thousands of pounds of stock.”

The Safdar family is well-known in the area and Mr Safdar says the break-in represents the first time “in a couple of decades” that the business has been targeted.

“My father is shocked and stunned by what has happened and at how the burglary has taken place. He is very upset.

“But we are grateful that no family member or staff have been hurt.”

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating following reports of a burglary at Safdar newsagents in the early hours of this morning (27 October). Suspects forced entry through the roof of the premises at around 4.15am. An amount of money and other items were stolen during the incident."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170499284.