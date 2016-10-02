Login Register
BREAKING: Air ambulance in Lockwood after man falls in river

  • Updated
  • By

The exact location of the incident is not yet known

Air ambulance lands in Lockwood
An air ambulance has flown to the rescue of a man who fell into a river.

The helicopter landed shortly before 10.20am this morning at Mecca Bingo off Lockwood Road, Lockwood, to help a man who entered the river.

Land ambulance and police crews were also spotted at the scene by passers by.

West Yorkshire Inspector John Rogerson said that the man is a “well-known homeless person.”

He said: “He is currently being treated by ambulance staff.

Photo: Richard Nelson The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the car park near Mecca Bingo
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the car park near Mecca Bingo

“We do not have any more information on his condition at the moment.

One eyewitness said he saw the air ambulance come over the Oxfam Wastesaver warehouse and land in the Mecca Bingo car park.

He saw two police cars, a fire engine and two ambulances.

The incident is believed to have happened near the Colin Appleyard garage, he added.

Photographer Richard Nelson shot pictures of the air ambulance and captured it on video as it took off.

