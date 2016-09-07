Breaking: Cummins axes its Ainley Top expansion plan

The new Cummins factory was to be built here at New Hey Road, Ainley Top.

Cummins has abandoned plans to build a new facility at Ainley Top.

The manufacturing company made the announcement at 5.45pm today.

Instead it plans to renew and upgrade its existing plant at St Andrew's Road.

A statement describes the decision as 'difficult'.

It says: The key contributing factors in arriving at this difficult decision include

Challenging market conditions, which have resulted in declining sales in Cummins international markets

Global demand in power generation, mining, marine, oil and gas markets continue to remain very weak

The costs, complexity and time related to the proposed Ainley Top development have proved to be considerably higher than earlier forecasted

Where the factory would have been at Ainley Top

The plans, for a new factory in green belt land, were submitted to Calderdale Council in March. 400 jobs were set to move from the St Andrew's Road site.

Site of proposed Cummins Turbo Technologies factory at Ainley Top

Cummins said at the time it had amended its original proposals for a 18,600sq m plant after feedback from concerned residents.

More changes were made in June in an effort to lessen the visual impact of the development for the benefit of residents and employees.

A Cummins spokesman said today: "Cummins appreciates the support from both Kirklees and Calderdale councils in assessing the Ainley top manufacturing facility planning application and continue to remain committed to Huddersfield where Cummins employ over 1,000 people.

Proposed site of Cummins' factory as viewed from M62

"Further announcements will be made by Cummins Turbo Technologies in the future on the planned refurbishment and upgrade to the St Andrew’s Road site."