Thieves have smashed their way into properties to take bicycles and gardening equipment, while a sheep owner threatened to shoot a Holmbridge resident's dog over fears it posed a risk to his sheep. Here’s round-up of crime in the Huddersfield area from over the past few days.

Emley

Suspect smashed their way into an address on Upper Lane through the front UPVC window and made an untidy search of all rooms before leaving. Nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident at 10am on Friday, April 14.

High Flatts

Burglars broke the padlock on a garden shed in Penistone Road to steal five bicycles at just after 2pm on Wednesday, April 12. They were disturbed by the complainant but got away with the haul.

Holmbridge

Sheep owner threatened to shoot a dog worrying his sheep at Brownhill Lane on Saturday, April 15 at 10.20am.

Holmfirth

Yob caused damage to the windscreen of a Peugeot 207 parked on Red Lane at 11.30pm on Thursday, April 13 after throwing a stone at it.

Honley

Suspect entered a Land Rover Freelander parked on Honey Head Lane at 6pm on Saturday, April 15 using unknown means. Food and a sat nav were taken.

Longwood

A Ford Transit van parked on Cow Gate was targeted at 7.35pm on Monday, April 17. A spare wheel was stolen from the underside of the vehicle.

Milnsbridge

Garage belonging to a property on Britannia Road was broken into at 7pm on Sunday, April 16 via the roof. A petrol strimmer, blower and stone cutting saw were taken.

A compound in Morley Lane was entered shortly before 8pm on Monday, April 17. Four batteries were stolen from vehicles parked on the site.

Skelmanthorpe

Suspect seen syphoning fuel from a motorbike parked on a driveway in Manor Rise at 11.10pm on Sunday, April 16 before making off in a vehicle after being disturbed by a witness.