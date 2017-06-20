Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Breast milk is the best think you can give your baby – and if it’s hot what better way to keep your child cool than with a breast milk ice lolly?

As temperatures approach 30°C it’s important to make sure your most precious doesn’t overheat.

So we’ve published a list of tips for keeping your little ones cool during summer – particularly if you’re holidaying in countries with hotter weather.

Some are obvious like keeping windows open and using fans but you many not have considered useful innovations such as breast milk ice lollies and blackout blinds.

Little steps will help keep your little ones safe and comfortable in the hot weather.

1. Breast milk lollies

It’s the most nutritious things you can feed your baby so freezing breast milk into moulds gives your child something that is healthy and cooling.

You can buy breast milk lolly moulds as NUK moulds from places like Jojo Maman Bebe, John Lewis, Kiddicare.com, Ocado and other online stores.

(Photo: PA)

2. Keep upstairs windows open and curtains closed

Bit obvious this one.

Heat rises so if opening the windows upstairs allows heat to escape.

Closing the curtains blocks out the sun’s rays and keep baby in the shade.

3. Give baby a cool bath before bed

A cool bath will make baby less hot and bothered before bedtime which means he and she will be able to sleep more easily.

4. Dress baby in just a nappy or a nappy and vest

Less is more when it’s hot.

Don’t use layers of clothes and if it’s really hot there’s no need for anything more than a nappy.

5. Use blackout blinds to keep the sun out

You can buy blinds with suckers that stick to your windows. As well as keeping the room dark at night they keep it cool.

(Photo: Getty Images)

6. Put cold damp muslin on child’s forehead

A cool damp cloth on your child’s forehead will help keep them cool.

7. Use a fan to keep baby’s room cool

You can buy a bedroom fan for a £10 and some for even less.

A simple fan will make a massive difference to the temperature in your child’s bedroom.

NHS advice for keeping children safe states:

Keep nightwear and bedclothes to a minimum.

If your baby kicks or pushes off the covers during the night, consider putting them in just a nappy with a single well-secured sheet that won’t work loose and cover their face or get entangled during the night.

A nursery thermometer will help you monitor the temperature of your baby’s room.

Your baby will sleep most comfortably when their room is between 16°C (61°F) and 20°C (68°F).

For more NHS guidance click here .